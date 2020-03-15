Rep. Kevin Hern's Feb. 23 editorial column, "Democrats crying wolf with repetitive impeachment calls," has omissions and misleading statements which is par for the course for him.
The Democrats did bring impeachment charges against the president, but they were doing their job to uphold the Constitution.
Hern states "We need to get back to serving the American people and doing what they elected us to do."
What he fails to mention is the House, under Democrat control, has passed over 400 bills and sent them to the Senate. Most are sitting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's desk.
These include HR 987 to lower prescription drug costs, HR 986 to protect Americans with preexisting conditions and HR 9 The Climate Action Now Act.
They have also passed legislation on water protection, infrastructure and several on much needed election security.
The Republican-controlled Senate has taken no action to pass legislation on these important issues.
In regards to the warranted concern the people of Oklahoma have regarding national debt, he fails to mention that during the Donald Trump presidency, and while the Republicans controlled both the House and the Senate, the national debt reached an all-time high. It's now over $22 trillion.
There have been a few Democrats asking Attorney General William Barr to resign. But Rep. Hern fails to mention that more than 2,000 bipartisan former Department of Justice employees have called for Barr to resign.
As a Republican, it's disheartening to see the party mislead, sow confusion and cover up corruption.
