Throughout the last century, America has teamed up to save wild game on the brink of loss in this country. The Pittman-Robertson Act funded conservation efforts and led to the resurgence of wild game.
Now, more species need our help. Non-game birds like meadowlarks, sparrows, finches and warblers are in a steep decline.
A 29% decline since 1970 in fact. That’s 3 billion fewer birds in the sky today.
The one bright spot in those numbers? Waterfowl. Ducks, geese and other waterfowl saw an increase.
They benefited from wetland restoration funded by the dollars hunters spent on gear and ammunition. We know how to do the work, we just have to commit to it.
Now there is a bipartisan bill that would do the same for other species in trouble.
The Restoring America’s Wildlife Act would send $18 million to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation each year to work on conserving native species in trouble.
Birds act as nature’s pest control, spread seeds to allow the flora of our prairies and forests to regenerate. Moreover, sportsmen and sportswomen should be particularly interested in the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act since habitat improvement and protection helps us all.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, who sits on the House Natural Resources Committee, has a unique chance to help move this legislation forward.
We at the Conservation Coalition of Oklahoma urge him to champion this commonsense idea so our children and grandchildren will inherit our state’s full wildlife heritage.
Editor's Note: Shane Bevel is a board member for the Conservation Coalition of Oklahoma.
