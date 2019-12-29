A recent letter claims that U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern “hasn’t done one thing to move our country forward” ("Kevin Hern not doing anything in D.C. to help the country," Dec. 15).
This couldn’t be farther from the truth.
Hern is one of only seven freshman Republicans to have a bill pass the House this year. The SCORE for Small Business Act funds a mentorship program for small business owners and first-time entrepreneurs.
He introduced the GROWTH Act – Generating Real Opportunities for Workforce Training and Hiring. This act connects technical education graduates with careers that help fill the workforce shortage in those career paths.
Hern’s Pro-Growth Budgeting Act will require Congress to evaluate legislation by its economic impact and not just its cost, ensuring that our tax dollars are being spent on things that grow our economy.
Because of his success, people are quick to forget that Hern started with absolutely nothing. He worked his way out of poverty and did whatever it took to pull himself out of the life he was born into. He has worked harder and longer than most people.
Hern’s time in Congress has been focused on helping small business owners. These relationships, coupled with his dedication, make technical education paths and careers more accessible ensuring more people can find the same American Dream he did.
Kevin Hern isn’t your standard politician. He’s living up to everything he promised and more, and our country will be better off because of it.
Charlotte Guest, Broken Arrow
