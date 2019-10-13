Rep. Kevin Hern should be ashamed.
His Tulsa World column was nothing more than a cheap attack on Democrats, full of slander, bullying and the worst sort of right wing propaganda with the added insult of the blatant hypocrisy our leaders so often spout these days ("Stop the cowardice, pass the USMCA today," Oct. 7).
It seems designed to only deepen our divisions and is the complete opposite of the political statesmanship we need from our representatives.
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement is expected to have a positive (though small) impact on our economy and needs to move forward.
But Democrats have real concerns, which have been backed by the bipartisan, nonprofit research group Center for Strategic and International Studies "…that the deal lacks strong labor protections, that it lacks strong environmental protections, that it advances the interests of brand-name pharmaceutical companies at the expense of patients, and that its enforcement mechanism is too weak.”
In today’s political climate, not bringing it to a vote is the only way House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can get these issues addressed.
As his constituent, I urge Rep. Hern to spend less energy insulting and bullying the other side and more energy seeking compromises that make the USMCA a better agreement.
