Regarding the letter “Proud of Rep. Hern standing with Trump” (Nov. 24), there appears to be a misunderstanding of the meaning of quid pro quo or, in better terms, bribery, which is what President Trump was trying to do until he got caught.
As to the letter’s statements about Congress addressing real issues like the deficit, the national debt increased by $1 trillion by Trump and the GOP. They gave massive tax breaks for the wealthy such as Rep. Kevin Hern.
The student debt could be brought under control if not for the greedy lenders keeping the students in debt for 20-plus years.
For people not liking socialism, perhaps they are ready to give up the police and fire departments. Maybe they are ready to abandon all street repairs and fly on commercial aircraft with no air traffic controllers in the towers.
Better yet, let’s shut down the four branches of the military because those are forms of socialism.
Socialism is not communism. People need to learn the difference before opening their mouths with Fox News talking points.
As for Rep Kevin Hern, name one thing he has done in D.C. since being elected to introduce legislation that would help the country and not the president and the party.
