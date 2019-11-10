According to a Tulsa World article, Congressman Markwayne Mullin recently told a meeting of voters in Miami that a major cause of our divisive politics today is "...when you have these extremely safe, secure districts. They don’t have to deal with any side except just the majority side. It doesn't require (representatives) to work (with other sides). They don’t need to look the other person in the eye and say, ‘They’re human, too.’ ” ("Political Notebook: Mullin says "safe" districts contribute to polarization," Nov. 20.)
Mullin said that after blaming divisiveness on "far liberal left" elements of the majority Democrats.
Meanwhile, Mullin would surely be proud to describe himself as a far-right conservative and as an immovable loyalist to President Trump.
Did he feel the same way when his own party held the majority?
Ironically, Mullin's Second District seat is 100% safe for his own Republican re-election. He received 65% of the vote for his fourth-term re-election in the Democratic "wave" year of 2018, even though he once promised to serve no more than three terms.
Taking Mullin at his word for now, he has described himself in clear terms as a major cause of our divisive politics. He sees members like himself as part of the cause of our congressional dysfunction.
Does Mullin have any sense of self-awareness? Any at all?
