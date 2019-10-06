Congress must repeal the draconian 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. This law protects vaccine manufacturers and vaccine providers from civil and criminal lawsuits related to vaccine injuries and deaths.
In the 1980s, vaccine makers were increasingly being sued by families of vaccine injury and death victims.
Instead of recalling their harmful vaccine products, pharmaceutical companies lobbied Congress to pass the NCVIA in order to protect themselves from lawsuits for vaccine injuries and deaths.
The NCVIA created a special government-run “vaccine court” funded by vaccine consumers and taxpayers, where bureaucrats, called special masters (not judges and juries), arbitrarily determine the outcomes of vaccine injury and death cases filed in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
To date, the government vaccine court has paid out over $4 billion to less than 1% of all vaccine injury and death victims.
For over three decades, vaccine makers have enjoyed government protection and vaccine mandates to market an exponentially increasing number of lucrative, liability-free vaccines (from five doses in the 1960s to 24 doses in the 1980s to 72 doses today)— the same decades that have seen an exponential increase in chronic childhood ailments, disabilities and special-needs children.
New vaccines are neither tested against inert saline placebos nor is the entire Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine schedule tested as a whole when additional vaccines are added.
The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act must be repealed and vaccine makers - not vaccine-injury victims, vaccine consumers and taxpayers - must be held liable for vaccine-related injuries and deaths.
Editor’s Note: There is disagreement on how to count the number of vaccines children through age 18 receive. Some inoculations contain combinations against multiple diseases. For example the DTaP, IPV, MMR and chicken pox received before kindergarten protects against eight diseases (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella and chicken pox). Some will count that as four while others view it as eight. Also at issue is whether to include flu shots or doses of the same vaccine in the total.
Featured video
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.