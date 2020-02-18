A good point was made in the letter "New Impeachment Rules" (Feb. 4), but the writer only touched on the solution that would make the impeachment process less political.
The real solution would be to repeal the 17th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The Senate members would be free of political pressure.
This stone would kill a second bird. Oklahoma would have two representatives in Washington as Gov. Kevin Stitt wants.
This makes more sense than any other solution that has been proposed.
Joe Baumgartner, Broken Arrow
Editor’s Note: The 17th Amendment gave people the right to vote for their senators instead of state legislatures choosing them.
