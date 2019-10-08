Is it time to repeal the First Amendment? Perhaps we need new thinkers and laws to match.
The First Amendment gives citizens the right to speak freely. The right is limited.
For example, it’s wrong to incite people to hysteria like yelling "fire" in a crowded theater.
The First Amendment doesn’t require words to be pleasant.
Believe it or not, the Constitution doesn’t provide a guarantee against being offended.
For example, people have the right to say global warming will destroy the Earth or that women have the right to kill their babies.
What about diversity?
There has been a real push to diversify everything except, of course, thought. The groups wanting more diversity only push for their flavor of inclusion.
Naturally, people are stronger united than divided. Prior to World War II, the U.S. had diverse thoughts about that European war until Dec. 7 unified the country.
If the First Amendment was repealed, it's possible minority groups would gain power to censor anyone by saying they were offended. Great strides could be made toward limiting hate speech, and new laws could punish for offensive viewpoints.
In the meantime, we must be tolerant of other peoples’ insensitive ideas. Conservative speakers must be allowed on campus, and hate groups like Anitfa should be condemned.
Current laws must be enforced.
We should vote for candidates who think like we do, and, of course, we should be nice.
Randy Roeber, Tulsa
