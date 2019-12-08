I have closely watched the impeachment proceedings for past three weeks. What has happened to Republicans?
I am a 74-year-old Republican. I am appalled they are denying President Trump's obvious guilt over the Ukraine debacle, quid pro quo, involvement by Rudy Giuliani and his thugs — all placing U.S. national security at grave risk.
I thought Congress members were honest servants, but Republicans are adamantly justifying Trump's outrageous behavior and despicable lies.
Half right is always half wrong.
