I have closely watched the impeachment proceedings for past three weeks. What has happened to Republicans?

I am a 74-year-old Republican. I am appalled they are denying President Trump's obvious guilt over the Ukraine debacle, quid pro quo, involvement by Rudy Giuliani and his thugs — all placing U.S. national security at grave risk.

I thought Congress members were honest servants, but Republicans are adamantly justifying Trump's outrageous behavior and despicable lies.

Half right is always half wrong.

