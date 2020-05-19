When one looks at the list of Oklahoma legislators who voted in favor of reinstating the notarization requirement to absentee ballots, it’s clear this is another issue fabricated by Republicans aimed at limiting voter rights.
Republications have framed this issue as protecting the integrity of elections.
Oklahoma citizens need to take back the conversation and acknowledge that in reality, this is another attempt to make it more difficult for voters to exercise their right to participate in free and fair elections.
I am personally offended by the remark made by Rep. Chris Kannady (R-Oklahoma City) asserting that a surge in absentee ballot requests since the state Supreme Court decision is evidence that some sort of illegal activity is already underway.
My husband and I represent voters contributing to that surge.
We are in our 70s and have family members with health conditions that put them at higher risk for virus complications.
Regardless of whether the virus threat continues, I expect we will continue to take advantage of the convenience afforded by voting absentee.
Voter fraud is a nonissue – one invented by Republicans to further their efforts to complicate voting for those whose circumstances make exercising that right challenging.
They can hide behind their claims of fraudulent voting activity, but they know better.
While they systematically reduce access to the ballot box they are, at the same time, abandoning their personal integrity with the lies they tell to convince voters (and themselves) that they are acting in the public interest.
Bobbie Henderson
