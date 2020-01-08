Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...IN OKLAHOMA, OSAGE, WASHINGTON, NOWATA, PAWNEE, TULSA, ROGERS, AND CREEK COUNTIES. * WIND...SOUTH 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...20 TO 30 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURE...LOW TO MID 60S. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS DISCOURAGED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&