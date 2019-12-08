The Climate Action Now Act of 2019 (H.R. 9) passed the U.S. House earlier this year. It called for the U.S. to participate in the Paris Climate Agreement and for the president to submit a plan for reducing U.S. emissions of greenhouse gases.
Rep. Kevin Hern voted against it, and it was never considered in the U.S. Senate. Without action to halt and reverse global warming and climate change, the U.S. will suffer the long-predicted consequences starting to become visible.
Forty years ago, scientists in government and big oil companies concluded that emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases were warming the atmosphere, and this would bring serious climate consequences unless halted and reversed.
This conclusion was reported to superiors but only made public by government agencies.
Then, instead of helping to begin a gradual shift from fossil fuel use to clean energy production, Exxon and others began a campaign of disinformation and denial to confuse the public and block government action.
They increased their support of "friends in government" and circulated talking points arguing that global warming and climate science were unproven so government action was not justified.
The national Republican Party platform states that government need not act on these issues. Republicans in Congress and the many state legislatures vote in agreement that government action on climate change is not needed.
Climate issues must be discussed during the coming 2020 general election campaigns. The future of life on earth is at stake.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video