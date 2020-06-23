As a small business owner, I believe in conservative Republican ideals.
I support the difficult efforts to reform and restore a smaller and more efficient government. I believe in limited government and more local and state control.
I support personal freedom and responsibility along with efforts to ensure fair treatment and greater access to opportunity.
Since the election of President Donald Trump, I have seen these values take a back seat to racism toward immigrants and minorities. Blatant fabrications and untruths, denial of science, attacks on journalists and bullying of anyone who disagrees or stands up.
The Republican Party has allowed itself to be hijacked by extremist bullies. Dialogue and debate have reverted to screaming the loudest and chanting the most pugnacious sound bite, regardless of its truth.
Of course, these same tactics have also been used by some on the left, but aren’t we conservatives supposed to be the adults in the room?
It’s like watching grade schoolers in a shoving match. No progress or illumination here.
We deserve to have leadership that is a voice of reason and conservatism. Our president should call us to higher ideals and promote respectful dialogue.
Republicans should be reaching out to develop and create better opportunities for all Americans.
Until the loss of moderate Republicans is more of a threat to elected officials than the tantrums of the extremists, nothing will change.
I oppose Trump and all his divisive tactics. We desperately need Republican leadership before we lose our authority.
Daniel Frey, Broken Arrow
