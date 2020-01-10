A recent letter writer stated he was a lifelong Republican ready to vote for Democrat Joe Biden if chosen as a presidential nominee (“RNC making questionable spending,” Dec. 31).
The same Tulsa World issue had statements from Sen. James Lankford and Congressman Tom Cole about wishing President Donald Trump was different.
President Trump can be “Trump.” But most Republicans like his results, and the alternative choices are radically different.
Republicans need to consider why they are a Republican.
Are you ready to put your stamp of approval on open borders, unrestricted abortion, Medicare for all, liberal judges, more regulation, cutbacks on energy exploration, less military funding, etc.?
Look at the direction the two parties want to bring to our country, then make your choice.
Charlene Peters, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video