Both Tulsa World news stories, "Counties becoming gun 'sanctuaries'"(Feb.21) and "Panel backs stand-your-ground law expansion" (Feb. 20) suggest that the right to defend one's self and the right of anyone to purchase, carry, and use a firearm regardless of one's incompetency are major agenda goals of Oklahoma's Republican-controlled Legislature.
The GOP "oppose any infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms," according to Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux.
However, Sheriff Devereaux never mentions how he intends to prevent known lawbreakers, sadistic spouse and child abusers, those just out of prison for crimes committed with a guns and terrorists from being prevented from easily purchasing the guns they logically would need, possibly to commit mass murder.
Nothing can prevent non-law-abiding citizens from easy access to deadly firearms without the mandatory use of nationwide background checks, which the Oklahoma GOP refuses to even consider, much less legislate.
Nothing except mandatory liability insurance for every firearm in the U.S.
Let free enterprise and the capitalist spirit spawn firearm use and ownership liability insurance so that routine lawbreakers who need a gun only require enough money to purchase the mandatory liability insurance.
William Dusenberry, Broken Arrow
