I keep hearing about how we should take personal responsibility for keeping our neighbors safe.
Mayor G.T. Bynum reported during a press conference that there is about 20% compliance in mask-wearing in Tulsa. It's painfully obvious most people are averse to personal responsibility or caring for their neighbors and must be required to do so.
Refusing to voluntarily comply by citing civil liberties is a joke. Mask-wearing to prevent catastrophic illness and loss of life is not a violation of civil liberties during a public heath emergency. Those people who refuse to wear a mask obviously think it's OK for them to run about town unfettered because they are young and healthy and sick, elderly and vulnerable people can just stay home. So it's OK for them essentially to take our civil liberties away to confine us to home detention for an indefinite period of time.
Why should I and thousands of other vulnerable folks be punished with house arrest because you can't do something as simple as wearing a mask? Whose civil liberties are really being violated here?
Wear a mask, and wash your hands. If everyone acts responsibly we can work together to make this virus manageable for all.
