I was very disappointed that the governor had signed a bill restoring the notarization requirement for absentee voting, even though the bill contains an "exception" provision ("Gov. Stitt signs fast-moving bill to restore notary requirement on Oklahoma absentee ballots," May 8).
Actually, I was disappointed, but not surprised, when earlier that week such a bill was put forth and passed by the House.
My wife and I are both 70 years old and (unlike our current governor) have voted, in person, in every election since we became eligible to vote many years ago.
Recently, for the first time in our lives, we applied online for absentee ballots.
This was before the Oklahoma Supreme Court had ruled on the matter, so I hope our application was not considered by our legislators as "strong evidence some sort of illegal activity is already underway," as argued by Rep. Chris Kannady.
To the contrary, the strongest evidence of "illegal activity underway" is the mere requirement for notarization itself.
Notarization adds extra inconvenience. In the midst of the current pandemic, it provides another opportunity for endangering one's health.
Forty-seven other states have figured out how to do absentee voting without notarization.
Surely we have enough intelligent legislators in the Capitol who can figure it out for our state as well.
John Bullock, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video