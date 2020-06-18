I resent Gov. Kevin Stitt inviting President Donald Trump to Tulsa. I have a trifecta of vulnerabilities to the COVID-19 virus.
Statistically, my chances are slim to survive. Stitt and Trump are putting me at risk and for what? It was a landslide for Trump in 2016 in Oklahoma.
Does he need to come? I hardly think so.
He appears to be addicted to partisan crowds coming to these outings or an outright addiction to crowds howling at his pronouncements.
I'm 76, and he's the only president I've ever had to never stop his campaign.
I don't have to sign a waiver; I'm not attending. If I get the virus, I will remember one of the last things he ever helped to do for me.
Shame on the leadership. I expected more. Not even to mention the intentional tone deafness to my fellow men, the African American people of our city and land.
Larry Wileman, Tulsa
