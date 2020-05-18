I don't often get perturbed enough to feel the need to vent, but the May 7 editorial was extremely upsetting to me ("Violent threats in Stillwater over masks becomes national embarrassment")
The bullies who insist we stay locked down and wear a mask everywhere are the winners.
My father and three of his brothers did not serve in World War II, nor me in Vietnam, so my grandchildren could live like that.
Shutting down parks, beaches and places of worship is a form of tyranny.
I just pray that there are enough citizens to resist if we must.
Brian Cole, Broken Arrow
