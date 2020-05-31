I am a poll worker in Tulsa County and will be staffing a precinct on June 30.
I vote absentee and getting a notary is always an extra effort to ensure my vote counts.
If Oklahoma wishes to make it difficult to vote absentee by requiring an notarization, the governor should require everyone entering a voting place to wear a mask.
I will be at my precinct place to ensure all who want to vote in person can.
I ask the people who come vote to respect my efforts by protecting me from this virus. Please wear a mask.
