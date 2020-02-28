I am questioning restaurant critic Scott Cherry’s four-star review of the Celebrity Restaurant ("Review: Menu overhaul mixes classics with new items at Celebrity Restaurant," Feb. 12).
Cherry writes that the lobster bisque was barely tepid, the $39 filet was reasonably tender and some of the asparagus were so fibrous he couldn’t chew through them.
Why would he award it four stars? Is it because of the history of the restaurant or the success of 3 Sirens’ other restaurants?
I can’t remember the last time he gave any restaurant less than three stars. His opinion to me rates only two stars.
Kelly Kinder, Pryor
