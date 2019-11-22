Thank you, Joyce Williams, to the letter that brought attention to the contributions made by retired educators in the Tulsa area (“Retired teachers never really leave the mission of helping students,” Nov. 12).
Along the same lines, I would like to recognize the contributions of our Creek County Retired Educators members to the 12 school districts in Creek County and to the communities.
In 2006, we started a scholarship fund for a student in one of the districts on a rotating basis. With the members contributing $500 and matching funds from American Heritage Bank, we have given $14,500 to Creek County students.
Six years ago began an annual coat drive for needy students in districts that ask for them. Our total is over 700 coats.
Last year, thinking schools would run low on supplies in the spring, we began an annual drive to help out, especially with copy paper.
Volunteer hours? For the past 10 years, CCREA has placed first or second in the state, according to Oklahoma Retired Educators. This year, our count was over 15,000 hours to communities and schools.
Thank you again, Ms. Williams for opening the eyes of the public. Educators, even in retirement, are invaluable to our schools and communities.
Editor’s Note: Sandy Wittenborn is the president of the Creek County Retired Educators Association.
