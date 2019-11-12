In these times with vital issues regarding support for our teachers and concerns over classroom conditions and supplies, it is also important to consider the contributions still being made by educators no longer employed in the schools.
Retired educators in the Tulsa area continue to work on behalf of the community in many ways. Some of their activities include tutoring/mentoring students and volunteering in many different community organizations that benefit citizens of all ages.
In 2017, of people reporting, 10,809 hours of community service were donated to children and adults of the Tulsa area by members of the Tulsa Metropolitan Retired Educators Association. Put in financial terms, it would be more than $216,180 donated to our community.
That is money not having to come out of public funds.
All citizens should realize the positive contributions educators continue giving to our society even after they have retired.
This is only a fraction of the overall value. Not all retired teachers belong to our organization, and not every member kept track of their volunteer hours. Retired educators should be viewed as a value-added part of our community and economy.
Joyce Williams, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Joyce Williams is the volunteer coordinator for the Tulsa Metropolitan Retired Educators’ Association.
