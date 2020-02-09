I very much appreciated the Tulsa World’s call for a resolution by the Oklahoma Legislature to fund public school (“Here’s our New Year’s resolution for the Oklahoma Legislature — fund public schools adequately,” Jan. 1).
As the 2020 legislative session is set to begin, I am bothered that state legislators will receive a 33% pay raise in 2020 while Tulsa Public schools are struggling with a $20 million budget shortfall.
Legislators should forego their pay raise until education funding (pre-K and to university) is provided with long-term and predictable stability.
I hold the Legislature responsible for the underfunding of education because it was the Legislature that cut state taxes in the past decade, knowing full well the high constitutional bar to raising taxes in Oklahoma once taxes are cut, a reality put in place by 1992’s State Question 640.
To provide education a predictable and stable funding, the Legislature should revisit SQ 640 and its legacy.
The legacy of SQ 640 put control of the funding of state government in the hands of a 25% minority which can block needed funding increases for the operations and the commitments of state government, especially education, a foundation of the economy of Oklahoma.
Charlie Transue, Tulsa
