A recent letter stated in regard to abortion regulations, “A citizen's ability to pursue life and liberty is fundamental to our society," ("Constitutionally women have the right to decide their own reproductive decisions," July 12.)
I must ask: But at the expense of another human being and citizen's same right of pursuit?
Another letter the same day states “not to credit Trump for breaking loose an inherited mess without surrendering anything of lasting value" in reference to the recent meeting between the President and Kim Jong Un ("Don't overplay President Trump's meeting at the DMZ with Kim Jong Un," July 12).
Then who do we credit? President Trump did it, not anyone else.
Yet another letter seems to imply that Iran should be allowed to have a nuclear weapon ("Recognizing crimes against peace," July 12). Did the writer forget about 9/11? What about Bengazi?
Every human being should have the same right of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
The Bill of Rights does not exclude those in the womb. Everyone should rightfully be given credit for their good deeds, whether you like them or not.
Unfortunately, we cannot live in a world of live and let live because humans are just too greedy, selfish and sometimes so uncaring that they have to be constantly watched and disciplined or they will harm others in the world. Another good reason Iran should not have a nuclear weapon.
Michael L. Smith, Bartlesville
