It’s obvious to say that we live in a dark time. The emotional headwinds are all around us in the form of fear, division, economic collapse and the new C-word.
Happiness is a challenge and, yet we have survived worse.
British oppression, civil war, flu pandemic which killed millions, a Great Depression and world wars. We emerged intact, somewhat sprained but not fractured.
We remain robust and open to change. We disagree vehemently about the nature of that change sometimes, but few of us are in denial about its eventual arrival.
We are a little unprepared, but knowledge and commitment can reverse that.
I see that knowledge coming from education, both official and unofficial.
By official I mean school, local newspapers and (that dreaded term) mainstream media. By unofficial I mean reading books and online articles.
The internet offers plenty of bad, but also some good if you’re willing to balance your go-to sources to get an even picture of the world.
I am thankful for the Tulsa World and the other media — doing it not out of money but love for the job — out there working to provide information.
I am grateful to nurses, both those who ministered to my father in his dying days in December and those working with all they have to combat and comfort during the pandemic.
We are lucky to have such knowledge, commitment and love around us.
I pray to embrace it and am not stingy or too one-sided in how I share it. Happiness is a choice.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video