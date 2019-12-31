As an 86-year-old lifelong Republican, I get several letters a month from the Republican National Committee asking for donations.
A couple of months ago, the RNC spent several thousand dollars buying Donald Trump Jr.’s book to get it on the New York Times Bestseller List.
If the RNC can spend that kind of money on total nonsense, then it doesn’t need a donation from me or anyone else.
I have never, ever voted for a Democrat nominee for any office, but I will vote for Joe Biden if he is nominated.
J.P. Scoggins, McAlester
Editor’s Note: The Republican National Committee confirmed and Federal Election Commission reports show nearly $100,000 spent on copies of Donald Trump Jr.’s book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.” It has ignited a controversy about how bulk sales are calculated on the bestseller list.
