So, we have state legislators who want to name a section of Route 66 after President Donald Trump.
What will they call it? The road to perdition?
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
So, we have state legislators who want to name a section of Route 66 after President Donald Trump.
What will they call it? The road to perdition?
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.