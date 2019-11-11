Route 66 sign (copy)

Some state lawmakers have proposed legislation to rename a 4-mile stretch of historic Route 66 in Ottawa County the Donald Trump Highway. Tulsa World file

 John Clanton

So, we have state legislators who want to name a section of Route 66 after President Donald Trump.

What will they call it? The road to perdition?

