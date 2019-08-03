To all those Democrats, Republicans, independents and others who are disappointed after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's hearing: What part of his pre-hearing statements about his testimony did you not understand?
Mueller stated he would not discuss anything beyond what was included in the report. He would not hypothesize or analyze or expand upon what was in the report.
He would not testify about anything still under investigation.
If we were expecting him to start proclaiming excitedly his own interpretation of the report and his own feelings about the various parts, then we were our own fools.
The most important thing he did was to stand behind the report, and he explicitly confirmed that Attorney General William Barr lied and incorrectly interpreted the summarized facts presented in the report.
To those who criticized Mueller for not presenting an Oscar-winning performance, I point out the U.S. subjected him to more than two years of extreme hell, and now, unfortunately, some will forever view him as failing in his project. Really!
The man continues to be a hero; he probably deserves the Nobel Prize.
