When Oklahoma’s governor was campaigning for office, he pledged to run government like a business. How’s that promise working out?
First, he signed a bill allowing anyone to carry a gun anywhere without permit or training. In theory, businesses, churches and schools can post signs forbidding guns within their buildings. In reality, enforcement requires electronic screening equipment and security guards.
Next, Gov. Kevin Stitt (who had rarely voted) hired “experts” making $100,000-plus salaries to advise him. No complaints from Republican legislators.
Oklahoma citizens (or customers?) had different priorities. Before Stitt's election, a citizen-supported teachers’ walkout had forced reluctant Republicans to raise some taxes to provide limited funding increases for public schools.
A petition to expand Medicaid received three times the required number of signatures.
Stitt hired a consulting firm (for over $1.5 million tax dollars) to determine how to limit that expansion and delay receiving Oklahoma’s already-paid tax money until the changes are approved.
Finally, Stitt attacked tribal casinos, which employ Oklahoma residents and pour profits back into the state, helping our underfunded schools, medical care and other services.
The tribes have offered to work with Stitt, but he wants to spend tribal fees to hire an out-of-state law firm to force the casinos to close until negotiations are completed. If that happens, many people will lose jobs, and the state will lose revenue.
Is this any way to run a business or a state?
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video