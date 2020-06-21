YES ON 802 MEDICAID EXPANSION

Rural hospitals and other medical services are not just critical to rural residents.

If you or your children or grandchildren travel to Dallas, Oklahoma City, Denver, St. Louis, Little Rock and points west, you might want to fund those rural hospitals.

I have had family need emergency care near Atoka, and it was available.

When you cast that vote on State Question 802, you best give a thought about how you are benefited.

Just like the pandemic was a surprise to folks duped by false optimism, a trip to Dallas can also bring a big surprise to those who vote based upon false optimism.

Gary Witt, Tulsa

