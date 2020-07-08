I would like to say congratulations to Oklahoma for passing State Question 802 in the recent election. There is a "but" though.
The Medicaid expansion would benefit rural Oklahoma counties, and 70 of those same counties voted against this expansion. What?
They voted against their own best interests, and voted in favor of a political agenda.
Words fail me here, almost.
Voting to improve the quality of life in rural counties seemed like a no-brainer. And yet, this vote failed all 70 of the rural counties. Good golly.
I wonder if they'd been outside in the heat, cow tipping or something. They totally voted backwards for their own self interest.
Some need to divorce their political convictions and start living in the real world. Insurance is called a game changer; it's a positive.
What a crazy world.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video