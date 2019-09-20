Unless the media coverage is leaving out important details, I am disturbed by the immediate firing of officer Wayne Eldon Brown ("Recent Tulsa Police Academy graduate fired after anti-government, Islamophobic posts discovered on personal Facebook page," Sept. 6).
Was an hour-long investigation really fair for ending someone's career?
Are three posts five to seven years ago representative of a dangerous pattern of beliefs and behavior?
The way I interpreted those posts is: The person willing to use force to protect the safety and well-being of Tulsans also posted statements that affirmed his approval of using force against a person terrorizing our country and would be willing to use force against threats to his constitutional rights to religious freedom and to bear arms.
That does not seem Islamaphobic or prejudiced, it seems in character for a justice fighter.
It is a travesty of justice that an individual political activist could so easily induce the firing of a police officer. Justice was not served and personal freedoms are jeopardized when social agendas triumph over constitutional rights.
If this young man erred in wisdom regarding social media use and cultural sensitivity a handful of times many years ago, he could still be quite an amazing man and police officer.
I believe the rush to judgment by city officials undermines the confidence of any who serve in our police force that they will be fairly supported against personal attacks.
Amanda Nicholson, Owasso
