Carl Nienhuis vacuums hair off his brother, Seth, after cutting his hair while working at Belvedere Barber Company on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Under Gov. Kevin Stitt’s mandate ordered Tuesday, all nonessential businesses in Oklahoma counties with identified COVID-19 cases were to close at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

I am sad to know that the job I have, strike that, had — the one that pays/paid the rent and feeds/fed my family — is/was non-essential.

Mickey Megeath, Tulsa

