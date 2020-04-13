I am sad to know that the job I have, strike that, had — the one that pays/paid the rent and feeds/fed my family — is/was non-essential.
Mickey Megeath, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT MONDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING. FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION. &&
I am sad to know that the job I have, strike that, had — the one that pays/paid the rent and feeds/fed my family — is/was non-essential.
Mickey Megeath, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance!
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.
Brush Hogging & Tractor Work, No property too large or small! Insured. Call, 918-260-0355.
A/C Spring Check Up $39.95 No overtime anytime on service or replacement. Kwik Air, 918-605-0683. License #17502
SPRING IS HERE General clean ups, flower bed, top soil, trimming, shrub removal, Free est. Serving Tulsa 35 years. 918-445-7000
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.