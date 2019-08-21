As an 81-year-old citizen, I am writing about the great concern I have regarding the hate being spewed verbally and on Twitter by President Trump. It does nothing positive and only negatively divides this nation.
I've recently read comments that Sen. Jim Inhofe said President Trump has done great things for the country such as increasing the defense department budget (which I do agree with). He neglected to mention Trump then took money away to build his wall and cut income taxes, which only helped the wealthier people in this country.
We have a flourishing economy, although it all started during and is a continuation from the President Obama administration.
We are having mass shootings resulting in many unwanted deaths and woundings. I, and a whole lot of others, believe many of these could have been prevented with more detailed background checks and much tougher gun control laws.
There is absolutely no excuse for weapons of mass destruction such as assault-style rifles and multiple-shot magazines being allowed on the streets.
Another concern is that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will not take up legislation passed by the House to help lessen election interference by Russia and other adversaries.
Why don't our senators insist that McConnell allow this preventive legislation be considered?
Trump said he believes his friend Putin when he says Russia didn't interfere in the 2016 election, but evidence says otherwise. Apparently, McConnell is also a friend of Putin.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Featured Video: Massive new splash pad opens at Chandler Park
Read the story: New splash park opens at Chandler Park to delight of children, parents