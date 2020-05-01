I was greatly saddened reading the Tulsa protesters' rally article with the young boy holding a sign ("Protesters rally in Tulsa against lockdowns: 'Just open it up; we can handle it'," April 20).
He is being indoctrinated politically and may never question the framing beliefs he has inherited. A truer understanding should filter down to an open mind with natural maturity.
Are we so afraid of the untenability of our thought that we must indoctrinate so early?
