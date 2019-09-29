Four years ago in the Tulsa World, I described, as a resident of the Brookside neighborhood, the obvious unkept and trashy stretch of Peoria Avenue north of 34th Street, while the area south of 34th Street was extremely well manicured.
I’m a walker and go through that area almost every day.
I see the overgrown grassy areas and center medians in front of businesses going north with cockroaches, ants and other bugs. But, going south, there are no sign of critters.
North of 34th Street there has been a constant failure of restaurants while to the south almost zero closures.
I wonder if first impressions of people looking for dinner come to mind while navigating the area.
I hope the kitchens north of 34th Street are cleaner than their curbs and flower beds.
