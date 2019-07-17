Mexico US Immigration

Republican leaders and their supporters say they believe in the sanctity of life and oppose abortion under any circumstance.

At the same time, they ignore, show indifference and have no sympathy for the neglect of, and even abuse of, the poor immigrant children and their desperate parents at our southern border.

It appears that they believe in the sanctity of life only before a person is born.

John Merritt, Tulsa

