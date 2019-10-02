A suggestion for school budgets: Start all schools the Tuesday after Labor Day and eliminate spring break.
Savings would be on the electricity, labor for all the custodians, bus drivers and the cost of everything it takes to operate the systems.
When I and many others went to school, we did not have air conditioners or spring break, and we survived starting school the Tuesday after Labor Day and not having spring breaking.
Harold Parker, Broken Arrow
