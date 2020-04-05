I am a disabled veteran from the Vietnam War.
It is common for people to say, “Thank you for your service,” to veterans, and rightly so. We placed our lives in danger to serve others.
All veterans did this so our families and other people we didn’t know could be safe and benefit.
Our country was born from conflict and has since made its way through numerous ones. All of these events were costly to our population.
Sometimes it was the economy, and other times it was more severe.
During these events, the best and worst in people surfaced. Many made the ultimate sacrifice and were dubbed a hero.
We currently have thousands of silent heroes.
They are scared to go to work, but they do it every day putting their own life at risk for people they don’t know.
Their participation at work doesn’t come from an "It’s my job” attitude. Rather, it is a deep commitment to the well-being of others.
Many are making the ultimate sacrifice.
I challenge all of us to make a special effort to recognize these people as we come into contact with them in our daily lives.
They are my heroes. Thank you for your service.
Joe Strain, Tulsa
