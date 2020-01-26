The Trump administration has been known for many nonsensical actions, but its recent proposal to change school nutrition guidelines ranks among its worst.
As our country and, in particular, our state continue to fight an uphill battle against child obesity, the administration’s change would do nothing but add to an already chronic problem.
Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue claims waste and higher costs of fruits and vegetables justify proposed changes, while a recent article in the Tulsa World quotes Colin Schwartz, deputy director of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, as saying the administration’s proposal would pave “the way for children to choose pizza, burgers, french fries, and other foods high in calories, saturated fats or sodium in place of balanced school meals every day.” (“Trump proposes changes in school nutrition guidelines”, Jan. 18.)
If Perdue thinks higher costs are a factor, he fails to recognize the much higher health care costs obesity will cause.
According to the same article, House Education Committee Chairman Rep. Bobby Scott states, “For many children, the food they eat at school is their only access to healthy, nutritious meals.”
Already the administration reduced whole grains schools had to serve. With a reduction in fruits and vegetables, disaster looms in our fight against child obesity.
