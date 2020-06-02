Every Monday through Friday for 17 years, I drive past Thoreau Academy, 7370 E. 71st St., at various times.
I find the school zone to be out of sync with logic. The school zone lights are flashing at 7:30 a.m and still on after 9 a.m.
Not once, regardless of what time it is, have I ever seen a pedestrian in that area, with the exception of someone waiting at the bus stop occasionally.
All those who have received tickets (I have not) would agree that the timing for the school zone lights should be re-evaluated to see if it is necessary at all, and if so, what time parameters should be established.
Mike Johnson, Broken Arrow
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video