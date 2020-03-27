Like Editorial Editor Wayne Greene, I also attended public school ("An unambivalent love song to public schools," March 1).
During the 1950s, I could walk the five blocks to and from the school without being a target.
Instead of school lock downs, our life-saving plans consisted of fire and nuclear bomb drills.
If an atomic bomb hit, there was no bunker to gather in, so we crouched under our desks.
We had our bullies. If I told my Dad that I was being picked on, without looking up from his newspaper, he’d say “clock ‘em.”
Nowadays, we send our children off to school with a tinge of anxiety that we might never see them again.
We can’t help visualizing kids gathered together in buildings where they’re easy targets for any predator with an automatic weapon. Think fish in a barrel.
Is it any wonder parents are opting for homeschooling or online schools?
Since we, as adults, cannot protect our kids, it’s time to empower them.
Let’s insist that a condition of passing to the next grade level and earning a high school diploma requires proficiency in self-defense classes such as boxing, tae kwon do or judo.
We also have electronic tools. Pocket-sized personal devices can easily set off to screech when there’s trouble.
We have security systems for our homes and cameras in our doorbells. We have identification and GPS chips implanted in our pets. Why is it immoral to implant those chips in a child?
Cathy J. Hunter, Broken Arrow
