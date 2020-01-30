Education Service Center

Scott Pendleton gets my vote for Tulsa Public School Board in District 5.

I’ve volunteered with Scott at the Spotlight Theatre for over 15 years and know how hard he works and the results he gets. His leadership and follow through were essential in saving the Spotlight Theatre, an iconic Tulsa institution, when it was threatened.

Scott Pendleton is just the right man to help Tulsa Public Schools.

Larry Stockard, Tulsa

 

