Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 1967, file photo, two boy scout members play the bugle at the 12th World Boy Scout Jamboree at Farragut State Park in Idaho. The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of new sex-abuse lawsuits. The filing Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., is an attempt to work out a potentially mammoth compensation plan for abuse victims that will allow the 110-year-old organization to carry on. (AP Photo/Jack Kanthal, File)

 Jack Kanthal

It finally happened; the Boy Scouts of America filed for reorganization under the bankruptcy laws. As a youth, I was an active Boy Scout and earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

The news shocked me but did not surprise me.

A number of years ago the Scout program yielded to public pressure and began to allow gay adult leaders. I asked myself how this could be?

I felt at that time that this decision was bad.

However, at that time I was still working and did nothing serious to change it.

A couple of years ago, the Scout program yielded again to public pressure and began to accept female members. Again, I asked myself how this could be?

How does one reconcile female membership with the name Boy Scouts? Since then, several large and small church denominations have withdrawn sponsorship of the Scouting programs.

News said they filed because of the multitude of sexual abuse claims against the Scouts. How do the Scouts reconcile this avoidance of legal claims with the Scout Law and Oath “. . . to keep myself morally straight” and “to be trustworthy?”

I was a Scout adult leader while my boys were growing up. What happened to the extensive background investigation I went through before I was accepted as an adult leader?

K. Mike Clark, Bartlesville

