In reference to the article about protecting Paul Harvey's childhood home, if it is torn down, I suggest replacing the Golden Driller with an equal sized statue of Harvey to memorialize him (“Rest of the story? Owner of Paul Harvey’s childhood house hopes to preserve it,” Nov. 3).
Get rid of that hideous square-nosed roughneck and replace it with a 70-foot likeness of the famed Tulsan Paul Harvey.
What better way to honor his life and career? He was a Tulsan, bigger than life and a beloved radio commentator.
People visiting Tulsa could easily recognize and relate to the famed radioman.
Many visitors’ selfies would be taken and shared on Facebook and Instagram.
