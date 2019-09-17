An editorial in the Tulsa World referred to a teenager who brought a loaded gun to school ("Rich Manieri: Gun control won't solve our violence problem," Sept. 10).
Another student saw the gun, told the principal who then called the police, and the teenager was arrested.
The writer goes on to say, “We don’t know why the teenager took a weapon to school or what he planned to do with it. But we can assume that when someone carries a loaded handgun into a school, he intends to use it.”
Hmmm. So he thinks we should assume that when someone carries a gun into a school.
What about when someone carries a gun into a movie theater? A Walmart? A restaurant where we are having dinner? Any public place?
How are we supposed to tell the good guy with a gun from the bad guy with a gun?
Should we require one to wear a white hat and the other a black hat? Carry a sign? How are the police supposed to tell? Do we just have to wait until one of them starts shooting?
Those who support open carry do not have answers to these questions. They want to pretend that everything is going to be alright.
No, it is not alright now, and it will not be.
Claudia Vandiver, Tulsa
