Nation profiling, with its discrimination, judgment, fear and lack of brotherly love is no more to be accepted than is racial profiling. Difference in culture and ways of doing things can simply enhance through unified diversity, rather than being divisive.
The need is to overcome a we-versus-they mentality by viewing all people as one universal family in our earth home. Seeking and building on what we have in common can dissolve all differences.
Not all nations can celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah or the varied values and remembrances others partake in, but that's no reason we can't come together to celebrate one another until nation profiling is relegated to a long forgotten thing of the past.
Let us reach across the borders and oceans with peace, harmony and brotherly love in unified oneness to the people of all nations every day of the year, beginning now.
