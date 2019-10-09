It appears, once again, that the Oklahoma Trump puppets turn a blind eye to what President Trump says and do.
He admitted asking the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden's son for business wrongdoing. What purpose did he have for that other than trying to find some dirt to use against Biden?
That's the only plausible reason, and our elected leaders (Trump puppets) don't think there's a problem.
Trump is right. If he shot someone on the street he would get away with because his puppets would defend him.
Our elected representatives are like the three monkeys: see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil.
Their loyalty is not to our country or Constitution but to a man whose nature is to lie and lie and lie.
I pray that Sen. James Lankford will be a man of principle and stand up to what he knows is wrong and call out Trump and his Republican party for all their wrongs.
God will definitely hold him responsible if he fails to do so. Remember, pride comes before a great fall.
Bruce Emerson, Tulsa
